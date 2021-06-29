Somerset man charged with indecent assault

Jun. 29—SOMERSET — A Somerset borough man will stand trial, accused of having indecent contact with a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.

Roger Lee Shumaker, 70, of the 300 block of Bando Road, was held for trial on Tuesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.

State Trooper Sondra Haberl charged Shumaker with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and one count of corruption of minors.

The girl testified that Shumaker touched her while they were in his truck on North Center Avenue.

Attorney Patrick Svonavec asked that the charges be dismissed. He said there was no physical evidence that showed Shumaker had committed a crime.

"This is purely he said/she said," Svonavec said.

Assistant District Attorney Aaron Ling said the Commonwealth met its prima facie burden of proof.

"There is no better person to testify than the victim," he said.

Shumaker is free on $50,000 unsecured bond and was told to stay away from the girl.