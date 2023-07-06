Somerset man charged with Plainfield fentanyl death

A Somerset County man appeared in federal court this week on charges including drug distribution that resulted in the death of a Plainfield resident, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Thomas Kane Miller, 38, of Somerset, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin and one count of distribution of fentanyl and heroin that resulted in a death.

According to court documents, Miller distributed a mixture of fentanyl and heroin to an individual who died as a result of using the substance in October 2022. The deceased victim was later found by police at a residence in Plainfield.

Authorities located two wax folds containing fentanyl and heroin bearing a unique stamp at the victim's residence, which was linked to Miller, according to the court documents. Additionally, the victim and Miller were communicating about arranging to meet shortly before the victim's death, the court documents said.

Miller is also charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin arising from an incident 10 days prior where he was found in possession of multiple wax folds of heroin and fentanyl bearing the same unique stamp, the court documents said.

The count of drug distribution resulting in death carries a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million. The count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

