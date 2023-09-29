Somerset man charged with selling fentanyl in 4 North Brunswick, Franklin overdose deaths

A Franklin man has been charged with distributing fentanyl that resulted in four overdose deaths in 2022.

Mauricio Gutierrez, 50, is facing federal charges of two counts of distribution of fentanyl that resulted in a death and one count of distribution of cocaine.

The charges of drug distribution resulting in death each carry a maximum potential penalty of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison. The charge of distributing controlled substances carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. The three charges each carry a fine of up to $1 million.

The charges arise from four overdoses on June 24, 2022, in North Brunswick and Franklin.

According to court papers, three men were found unresponsive in a black Jeep in the parking lot of a North Brunswick bar on June 24, 2022.

When police arrived at the scene, the three men had been taken out of the Jeep and bystanders were trying to resuscitate them.

The officers administered Narcan in an attempt to resuscitate them, but two were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and the third died two days later.

On the same day, police found an unconscious man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in a shopping center in Franklin.

Despite efforts by medical personnel to revive him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court papers say traces of fentanyl were found in the North Brunswick and Franklin vehicles.

Investigators were able to connect Gutierrez to the overdoses by text messages sent to three of the victims, court papers say.

Autopsies showed all four died of fentanyl overdoses.

In August and September, investigators set up physical and electronic surveillance of Gutierrez, court papers say.

When they learned he was arranging a sale of cocaine in Piscataway on Sept. 27, investigators set up surveillance at the location of the planned transaction and arrested Gutierrez.

A search of Gutierrez's home, court papers say, discovered about 100 plastic bags with cocaine in imitation soda cans identical to the imitation soda can found in Gutierrez's car when he was arrested.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of Homeland Security Investigations Newark, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Kurtz, with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the North Brunswick Department and the Franklin Township Police Department for their assistance.

