Somerset man charged for trafficking heroin

Apr. 28—A Somerset man has been arrested with selling heroin after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home Monday afternoon.

Eligah Roscoe Cooper, 22, of Parkers Mill Way, was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd or Greater Offense (more than 2 grams Heroin) in connection to the search.

Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported that the warrant was served by Lieutenant Daryl Kegley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division at Cooper's apartment at approximately 4:20 p.m. Monday. Cooper was at home at the time. Assisting with the search were PCSO Sergeant Branson Patterson, Deputy Trent Massey, and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.

According to the sheriff's release, officers found two baggies — one that contained a brown, powdery substance consistent with Heroin that weighed approximately 20 grams, and the other baggie with an unknown white substance that weighed approximately 36 grams. Digital scales and empty baggies were also located, which is consistent with the sale and use of illegal drugs. Also seized during the search warrant was $2,256 from Cooper's person.

All evidence and money seized were logged into the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Evidence Room, according to the release. The suspected drug evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

Cooper was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. This investigation continues by Narcotics Lt. Daryl Kegley.

Sheriff Speck asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime, contact PCSO at 606-678-5145 or visit http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php. You can remain anonymous.