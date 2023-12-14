Somerset man is dead after being hit by a truck. Here's what we know so far.

A Somerset man has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday on Wilbur Avenue.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Matthew Martinville, 55, was walking in the road near the intersection of Brayton Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. when a Chevy Silverado traveling westbound on Wilbur struck him.

Somerset police received a 911 call from the truck’s driver, a 49-year-old Swansea man who immediately stopped his truck and attempted to help Martinville, the DA’s office said.

Martinville was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver cooperated with police and was interviewed regarding the incident. No criminal charges have been filed.

The DA’s office said the preliminary investigation was handled by Somerset and State Police. The investigation is ongoing.

