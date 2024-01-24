Somerset man faces numerous charges involving theft and a drunk driving incident

SOMERSET — State police received a report just past 4 p.m. Jan. 14 of a white Mazda being driven erratically on North Center Avenue.

The driver was later identified as Michael Timothy Mitchell, 36, of North Center Avenue in Somerset Borough.

Police Communications Operator Virginia Miller advised the officers that the driver pulled into Beer Barn, off North Center Avenue, stole a 30-pack of Bush beer valued at $22.99, left the store, jumped in the vehicle and continued to drive south on the avenue.

Troopers spotted the vehicle in question while traveling north on North Center Avenue, pulled into Turkey Hill gas station, turned and began pursuing the car, wrote Trooper John Pentz in the probable-cause affidavit.

Once the flashing lights began, Mitchell drove into the town's U.S. Post Office parking lot, got out of his car and was detained by the troopers behind his vehicle, Pentz wrote.

A search of the vehicle turned up a half-full open container of Hamm's beer, a 30-pack of Bush beer sitting on the front passenger floorboard, an expired inspection and expired registration, according to state police.

Updating the police

Mitchell drove past Sara Johnston and Conner Johnston's vehicle at "a high rate of speed in the middle lane of traffic," police said.

Sara Johnston told police that they followed the car to the Beer Barn and watched the driver "stagger out of the vehicle."

She then asked if he was drunk and he answered "yes," according to the affidavit. He left the business, got in his car and drove through the red light on North Center Avenue and started traveling south, police said the woman told them.

The woman then said she continued to follow him and update the state police as to where he was going.

Then, at the intersection of North Center and Pleasant avenues, she saw the driver of the white Mazda back into another vehicle and then strike a man while attempting to pass him.

Pushed into vehicle

Lester Keller was at a red light on North Center Avenue when he saw the Mazda being driven erratically. He got out of his vehicle and asked the driver "what was he doing," according to the affidavit.

Mitchell then stepped out of his car and asked if Keller wanted to do something about it. Other drivers then asked both men to get back in their vehicles. Mitchell jumped into his vehicle and sped away, but first pushed Keller with the Mazda into Keller's own vehicle where he stood by the passenger side, according to the police.

Keller went to the hospital for a large bruise on his elbow and an injury to his knee, police said.

The hearing

Mitchell was given additional time to obtain an attorney by Somerset District Judge Scott Walker at the time of his preliminary hearing. He told Walker that he was not planning to move ahead without an attorney.

Somerset County Assistant District Attorney Aaron Ling requested and was granted the ability to add two charges against Mitchell. He did not object to the additional time to obtain a lawyer.

What's next

Mitchell faces the charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony, simple assault, reckless endangerment (added at the time for the preliminary hearing along with retail theft, a summary), driving under the influence and making terroristic threats, misdemeanors, and numerous traffic summaries.

Mitchell refused to take a blood draw, as is his right. He is now incarcerated in the Somerset County Jail awaiting trial on a $75,000 bond.

