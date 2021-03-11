Somerset man facing five years after pretrial diversion is revoked

Janie Slaven, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.
·1 min read

Mar. 11—A Somerset man is facing at least five years in prison after his pretrial diversion was revoked in light of new indictments against him.

Tyler Bryant Stewart, 20, of Walnut Avenue, was granted a five-year pretrial diversion in July 2019 as part of a plea agreement involving two counts of third-degree Burglary.

Had Stewart been able to complete the diversion without further legal trouble, the case would have been cleared from his record. However last month, the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned no fewer than five new indictments against him.

The first charged Stewart with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 16, Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sex Performance, Promoting Sex Performance by Minor under 16, Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor for Sex Offense, Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor, Distribute Obscene Material to Minors (1st offense), Sexual Misconduct and second-degree Sexual Abuse.

The second charged Stewart with second-degree Burglary and second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor. Two separate indictments each involved one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition of an Auto between $500 and $10,000.

The final indictment charged Stewart with third-degree Burglary, and two counts of second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Stewart's revocation hearing was scheduled for March 5 and the order from Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker voiding his pretrial diversion was filed on Wednesday.

Formal sentencing for Stewart's 2019 conviction and pretrial conferences for the new charges, for which he has pleaded not guilty, have been scheduled for April 22. He has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center since December 3.

