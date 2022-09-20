Somerset man fatally shot in Plainfield, police investigating

PLAINFIELD – Police are investigating after a Somerset man was shot and killed Saturday evening on Kensington Avenue, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Plainfield police responded at 6:38 p.m. Saturday to the 700 Block of Kensington Avenue after reports of gunshots in the area, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Arriving officers located a male victim, later identified as David Michael Buck, with gunshot wounds, the Prosecutor’s Office said. Buck was taken to an area hospital where he later was pronounced dead, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force and the Plainfield Police Department are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information should contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Chris Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or the Plainfield Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 908-753- 3131.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Plainfield NJ shooting: Somerset man killed, cops investigating