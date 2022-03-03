Somerset man found with $46,000 worth of illegal drugs

Mar. 3—A Somerset man wanted on state and federal warrants was arrested Tuesday night, and during that arrest law enforcement located several different types of drugs that had an estimated value of $46,000.

Jason Woods, 43, of Providence Road, was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office after PCSO assisted the FBI in executing a federal indictment on Woods.

Woods was facing state warrants for Failure to Appear and first-degree Bail Jumping, and a federal indictment for Possession with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).

After his arrest, Woods was also charged with Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance — 100 grams or more of Heroin; first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance — more than 4 grams (Cocaine); first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance — more than 2 grams (Methamphetamine); second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hallucinogen); second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8 ounces; and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

According to PCSO, a search of Woods' residence turned up around 203.3 grams of heroin, 65.7 grams of cocaine, 75.2 grams of meth, 125.8 grams of marijuana, 15.4 grams of mushrooms, and a number of Suboxone and Xanax pills.

Sheriff Greg Speck issued a statement saying, "The amount of drugs removed from this operation likely saved lives. The amount of heroin alone would have placed roughly 2,000 doses of heroin on the streets of Pulaski County."

Sheriff Speck added, "Narcan is administered to people who are overdosing and is used to counteract the effects of opioid type drugs. We also located two empty containers of Narcan at the residence. We can only speculate why the two empty Narcan containers were there."

According to federal court documents, Woods was indicted on December 17 by a grand jury, charged with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectible amount of meth, as well as being in possession of a firearm despite having previously been convicted of a crime in which he served at least one year in jail.

Story continues

According to the indictment, around October 1, 2020, law enforcement seized $8,476, a Bersa .380 pistol, a H&R .22 revolver and an JC Higgins 12-gauge shotgun from Woods.

The citation from that incident states that PCSO Deputies Dan Pevley, Karl Clinard and Trent Massey responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Daulton Lane.

Deputies made contact with Woods and searched the property, locating the cash, one pound of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia and a backpack containing more than three pounds of marijuana.

Deputies also found the guns, and upon running the serial numbers, Captain Troy Mclin was told that the Bersa .380 was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force. Assisting Lieutenant Detective Kegley on the scene were Lieutenant Detective Bobby Jones, Detective Sergeant Cody Cundiff, Detective Todd Wilson, Detective Matt Bryant, Detective Joey Johnson, and Lieutenant Richard Smith.

According to PCSO, after Tuesday's arrest Woods was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.