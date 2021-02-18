Somerset man gets probation for registry compliance charge

Feb. 18—A Somerset man indicted last July for failure to comply with the state's sex offender registry was given a probated sentence earlier this month.

Tony Eugene Hill, 42, pleaded guilty late last year in Pulaski Circuit Court to one count of first-offense Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration. In exchange for Hill's guilty plea, a second-degree Persistent Felony Offender charge was dismissed by prosecutors.

At his February 5 sentencing, Hill was sentenced to one year in prison. That sentence has been suspended for a period of two years with supervised probation.

The case stemmed not maintaining a lifetime compliance with the state registry. Back in June 2015, Hill entered an Alford plea to two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. His plea agreement called for him to serve one year concurrently on the possession counts. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that enough evidence exists for a potential guilty verdict at trial.

Court records indicated that Hill was issued a notice of noncompliance every other year since 2016 with the last coming in May 2020. According to the registry maintained by Kentucky State Police, he is now listed as compliant with a Main Street address.

Hill's case is scheduled to be reviewed in Pulaski Circuit Court on July 22. His supervised probation is set to end on February 5, 2023.