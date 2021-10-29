Somerset man granted 2-year pretrial diversion in DUI accident

Oct. 28—A local man avoided trial last month by accepting a pretrial diversion for charges stemming from a 2018 collision.

Russell Allen Edwards, 45, of Somerset, had been scheduled to stand trial September 22 on charges of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs .08 (first offense), and Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.

That trial was canceled with a plea agreement that had Edwards getting a two-year diversion for wanton endangerment and pleading guilty to the DUI for a 30-day suspension of his driver's license and a $200 fine. In exchange for the plea, the prosecution agreed to drop the charge of leaving the scene.

The agreement was formalized on September 28.

The accident for which Edwards had been charged occurred on October 15, 2018, and was investigated by Somerset Police. According to Edwards' arrest citation, Edwards was driving a Ford F-150 which rear-ended a 2003 Nissan Frontier at the intersection of North Main Street and Murrell Avenue — briefly speaking to witnesses before proceeding down Murrell Ave.

SPD Officer Andrew Salmons located the truck northbound on Ky. 1247 and initiated a traffic stop, according to the citation, where Edwards failed a field sobriety test and was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for a blood test before being lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Edwards may have the felony expunged in two years upon successful completion of his pretrial diversion. He will be under the supervision of the Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole until September 17, 2023.

A case review, to ensure Edwards has paid his court costs and fines, has been scheduled for November 4 in Pulaski Circuit Court.