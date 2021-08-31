Somerset man imprisons, assaults woman

Aug. 31—SOMERSET — A Somerset man faces criminal charges, accused of handcuffing a woman, taping her mouth shut and placing a pillow over her face, authorities said.

Somerset Borough police charged Thomas Bennett Yanosky, 26, of the 200 block of East Race Street, with a felony count of strangulation and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint and simple assault.

According to a criminal complaint, Yanosky allegedly assaulted the woman and kept her captive inside the East Race Street on Aug. 24.

Yanosky allegedly tried to tie her with handcuffs, gag her with a bandana and place duct tape over her mouth, the complaint said.

Yanosky allegedly placed a pillow of her face so she could not breath, the complaint said.

Criminal charges were filed after the woman reported the incident to police. The woman arrived at the police station with injuries to her eye, right knee, arms and neck.

Police said they were not able to find Yanosky. Family members sent text messages to Yanosky urging him to turn himself in, the complaint said.