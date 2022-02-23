Somerset man indicted for stealing over $50,000 from Laurel VFW; 18 indicted for theft, DUI's

Feb. 23—The theft of over $50,000 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars has a Somerset man indicted by a Laurel grand jury.

Amel Shannon Bubnick, 52, of South Horseshoe Drive, is charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million. According to the indictment, Bubnick took $53,162.73 from the VFW over a 20 month period ranging from Dec. 29, 2017 through Aug. 22, 2019. No further details of the theft were available, but Bubnick's bond was set at $25,000 fully secured and a status hearing was set for April 13 in Laurel Circuit Court.

A London man involved in a drug investigation is now charged with five felony charges stemming from a June 11 incident, including one in which he endangered the life of a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy.

The first charge of the indictment against Michael Jason Detherage, 38, of Barker Road in London, is first-degree wanton endangerment and claims that Detherage released a "large German Shepherd dog" on the deputy, creating a "danger of death or serious physical injury." Detherage is also charged with trafficking over 2 grams of methamphetamine and over 120 dosage units of Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia for having a scale and glass pipe. He is also charged with resisting arrest for interfering with the detective's attempt to take him into custody.

Other indictments include:

—Shawn Isaiah Hatton, 47, of Marydale Road, London — failure to comply with sex offender registration and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Dec. 8.

—Emma Gambet Marquess, 43, also known as Emma Gambet Moore, of Hart Road in Lexington, and Claude "Wilk" Renfro, 57, of Liberty Street in Barbourville — From Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, the two converted $83,055 from Wildcat Fencing Company for their own use, resulting in indictment charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of over $10,000.

—Ashley Coffey, 34, also known as Ashley Jones and Ashley Cornett, of North Laurel Road in London — charged with program assistance fraud from Jan. 2017 through Aug. 2019 for obtaining $18,315 in SNAP benefits and $5,029.23 in Medicaid benefits.

Story continues

—Jessica N. Barrett, 33, of McCarty Lane in Corbin — theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but less than $10,000 for taking $1,000 cash from another individual on Jan. 15, 2022, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

—Creston Richard Bradburn, 38, and Cassie Lynn Campbell, both of Hollin Road in Tyner — receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 on Jan. 6, 2022, for possessing a stolen 2004 Sportsman motor home.

—Glyndon J. Woods, 31, also known as Glendon J. Woods, of Pine Lane in Manchester — receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000 on Nov. 23, 2021, for possessing a stolen 1998 Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

—Tangia Ann Ellison, 43, also known as Tangia Ann Martin and Tangia Ann Hughett, of Leisure Manor in Middlesboro — theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking under $1,000; giving police officer false identifying information and second-degree persistent felony offender. She used another person's identity, took items from a local merchant, gave false name and social security number to an officer on May 10, 2021.

—Roger Wayne Vaughn, 63, of Sunset Lane in London — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, on Oct. 13, 2021, and first-degree persistent felony offender, with 3 prior felony convictions.

—Amy Rose Abner, 41, also known as Amy Rose Riley, of Oak Street in London — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 on Oct. 6 through Dec. 21, 2021, by taking $23,000 belonging to another person.

—Ricky Nelson Westerfield, 60, of Bill Mays Road in London — driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, third offense; and driving under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, on July 29, 2021.

—Jeffrey Todd McGhee, 57, of Hwy. 490 in East Bernstadt — operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense, and failure to produce insurance card on July 6, 2021.

—Ronald Sheldon Lockaby, 22, also known as Felix Smith, of Roots Branch Road in Manchester — theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1 million, for taking a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro and theft by unlawful taking under $1,000 for taking a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone, neither of which belonged to him.

—Robert Arlan Havens Jr., of Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin — first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and first-degree persistent felony offender on Sept. 28, 2021. Havens led police on a vehicle chase and a foot chase before trying to avoid arrest. He also had a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

An indictment is an accusation only and does indicate guilt or innocence of the accused.