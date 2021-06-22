Somerset man pleads guilty to bringing pounds of meth into Pulaski

Jun. 22—A Somerset accused of supplying pounds of meth to local distributes has entered a plea agreement into U.S. federal court in London.

John Jason Hunt, 45, of Parrott Drive, was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams Or More of a mixture of methamphetamine.

According to the agreement, Hunt will plea guilty to that charge.

In exchange, he will admit that he voluntarily joined a conspiracy that saw him connect with a source based in Georgia.

Between April 2016 and February 2020, Hunt brought in large quantities. One buyer was quoted in court documents saying he bought a 2-pound tote of meth for $20,000, and another had bought 2 pounds of meth from Hunt ever two weeks for two years at $8,000 per transaction.

He would bring these deliveries to his Pulaski County residence and "distribute it to other large-scale drugs traffickers in Southeastern Kentucky," according to the plea deal.

The DEA searched his residence on February 28, 2020 and seized "distribution quantities of both meth and marijuana" and two loaded firearms.

Hunt is facing between 10 years and life in prison, five years of supervision upon release from prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.

As part of the deal, the United States will move to dismiss any remaining charges in the case.

No sentencing date has yet been scheduled.