Somerset man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

May 18—A Somerset man facing a federal drug charge has entered a plea agreement into the Eastern District of U.S. District Court in London.

Tyler Rose, 28, has pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

As part of the deal, two further charges have been dropped: Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Felon In Possession of a Firearm.

Rose is facing a sentence between five years and 40 years, and a fine of up to $5 million. Upon release from prison, Rose will need to undergo four years of supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, Rose admits that on November 26, 2019, he possessed 50 grams or more of a substance containing meth with the intent to distribute it.

The plea agreement states that a confidential informant contacted law enforcement about a potential transaction with Rose, in which Rose asked the informant to transfer about eight grams of meth to a buyer at a Somerset hotel.

Under surveillance from law enforcement, Rose met with the informant and gave that person the drug.

When law enforcement searched Rose's vehicle, they found four ounces of meth, baggies, a digital scale and $1,581 in cash.

Rose is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 14.