Somerset man pleads guilty to fentanyl possession

Oct. 13—A Somerset man has entered a plea deal in a federal case in which he admits to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Eligah Roscoe Cooper, 25, of Parkers Mill Way, submitted the plea deal Tuesday to U.S. District Court in London.

In it, he admits to having sold fentanyl to an informant in April, after which his residence was searched by law enforcement.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reportedly found around 56 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. Deputies also reportedly found the money from the informant's transaction as well.

Fentanyl is a scheduled drug that is a synthetic opioid. It is used illegally by itself or to enhance the effects of other opiates, such as heroin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

According to the agreement, Cooper is facing between 10 years and life in prison and up to an $8 million fine.

If the judge chooses to accept the plea agreement, a sentencing date will be scheduled for a later time.

Cooper remains lodged at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

