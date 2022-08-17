Somerset man pleads guilty to illegal sales of guns

Aug. 17—A Somerset man has pleaded guilting to helping others move guns illegally from Kentucky to Illinois, two of which were traced back to him after being used in illegal activity.

Chadwick Ray pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in London to Conspiracy to Transport Firearms Obtained Outside the State of Illinois.

Ray's case is connected to that of two Whitley County men, Kevin Grubb and Jonathan Statkiewicz.

According to court documents, Ray admitted that between July 2020 and April 2021, Ray coordinated with the defendants in the other case to buy firearms requested by a fourth co-conspirator. That co-conspirator is unnamed in the documents.

Ray would provide the requested guns to Grubb and Statkiewicz, knowing those guns would be taken across state lines and sold. None of the people named in either case were licensed firearms dealers.

Statkiewicz has likewise submitted a plea deal in his case. Grubb has pleaded not guilty.

In Statkiewicz's plea agreement, it states that he was paid to transport "duffel bags full of firearms" to the Illinois-based dealer.

Statkiewicz "understood that the [co-conspirator] was illicitly reselling the firearms [co-conspirator] received as a result of this conspiracy, and that was why Grubb could routinely sell firearms to [co-conspirator] at a higher price than what Grubb paid for the firearms in Kentucky," according to Statkiewicz's plea agreement.

One of the guns officials say Ray sold to the two was a Smith & Wesson pistol which law enforcement found on a suspect arrested in a Chicago suburb.

Another was a Springfield pistol that law enforcement recovered after it was used in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minn.

Ray is facing up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. He will be required to undergo supervised release for three years after being released.

Ray's sentencing date has not yet ben set.