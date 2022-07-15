Somerset man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

Jul. 14—A Somerset man charged in federal court on drug offenses has pleaded guilty this week.

Mark Alan Bauer, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.

According to the plea deal, Bauer admits to having connections with multiple suppliers, buying multi-ounce quantities of meth between December 2019 and January 2020 with the intent to distribute it to other Pulaski-area users and distributors.

When he was arrested on January 5, 2020, he admitted that law enforcement found more than 100 grams of meth with him.

Bauer is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a fine up to $10 million.

He is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Bauer also faces charges in Pulaski county Circuit Court for first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot) and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.