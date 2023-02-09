Somerset man pleads not guilty in police chase case

Feb. 9—A Somerset man was arraigned Thursday on a 2022 case in which he was accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

Charles Ray Hendrix, Jr., 46, of Providence Road, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court via Zoom from the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being lodged.

Hendrix was appointed Public Defender Dylan Gorski, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Hendrix is facing charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than or Equal To 2 Grams Methamphetamine), and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in April of last year.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Suzuki motorcycle after they observed the motorcycle run a stop sign at the intersection of Ky. 1003 and Ky. 192, then continue at a high rate of speed eastbound on Ky. 192.

When the deputies activated their emergency lights, the driver of the motorcycle failed to stop. He led the deputies into Laurel County before being stopped on a dead-end road.

Hendrix dropped his motorcycle and tried to run on foot, according to the PCSO, but gave up after a short distance and was arrested without further incident.

The driver, identified as Hendrix, had a strong odor of alcohol on him when he was apprehended, according to the deputies.

During a subsequent search, according to PCSO, deputies located two bags of suspected methamphetamine in the saddle bags of the motorcycle. One of those bags contained approximately one gram, while the other had approximately six grams.

Items usually associated with drug use and sale were also located and confiscated by the deputies. They also confiscated $152 in cash and found a bottle of whiskey, according to PCSO.

Part of the delay in Hendrix's arraignment was due to a previous charge out of Laurel County.

In October, Hendrix was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker set Hendrix's next court hearing for March 11.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com