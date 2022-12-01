Somerset man pleads not guilty to possessing child porn

Dec. 1—A Somerset man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has had more charges added to his case — for a total of 52.

James Joseph Stagg, 43, was charged last year with 14 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Minor in a Sexual Performance.

A new indictment, filed November 7 of this year, updates those charges to 35 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12, 16 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12, and one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Over 12 but Under 18.

At an arraignment held Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court, Stagg's attorney, Robert Norfleet, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Judge John Prather scheduled a pretrial hearing for January 19.

Stagg was first charged in October, 2021 after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police's Electronic Crime Branch.

Documents indicate that KSP received a tip about Stagg, and stated that through an investigation the department determined that Stagg had distributed sexually explicit images online.

KSP found enough probable cause to secure a search warrant for his residence.

During that search, KSP seized equipment it says was used to facilitate the crime. That equipment was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Stagg is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.