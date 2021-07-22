Somerset man sentenced to 3 years for heroin possession, bail jumping

Jul. 22—A Somerset man initially accused of drug trafficking has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to heroin possession and bail jumping.

David Allen Letner, 35, was sentenced July 12 to two years for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, heroin) to be served consecutively with a one-year sentence for first-degree Bail Jumping.

The charges stem from a March 6 traffic stop conducted by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey on West Ky. 914. According to his arrest citation, a registration check of Letner's 2008 Hyundai Tiburon indicated that Letner's license was suspended. Upon making contact with him, Dep. Massey reported Letner had glassy, bloodshot eyes and was sweating profusely.

A search of the vehicle found a small baggie containing suspected heroin; a backpack with a small baggie of suspected meth, three sets of digital scales, numerous syringes and small plastic baggies; a glass pipe; and $135 in cash.

Refusing an implied consent testing at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Letner was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center but subsequently bonded out.

Letner initially pleaded guilty through the Rocket Docket program but racked up the bail jumping charge when he failed to report to the Pulaski County Detention Center as ordered on May 24.

At press time, Letner remains lodged at PCDC. Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that he will become eligible for parole this November 6.