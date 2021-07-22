Somerset man sentenced to 5 years after pretrial diversion revoked

Jul. 22—A local man was sentenced to five years in prison earlier this month after having his pretrial diversion revoked due to new indictments.

Tyler Bryant Stewart, 20, of Somerset, was granted a five-year pretrial diversion in July 2019 as part of a plea agreement involving two counts of third-degree Burglary.

Had Stewart been able to complete the diversion without further legal trouble, the case would have been cleared from his record. However last February, the Pulaski County Grand Jury returned no fewer than five new indictments against him.

The first charged Stewart with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 16, Use of a Minor under 16 in a Sex Performance, Promoting Sex Performance by Minor under 16, Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor for Sex Offense, Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor, Distribute Obscene Material to Minors (1st offense), Sexual Misconduct and second-degree Sexual Abuse.

The second charged Stewart with second-degree Burglary and second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor. Two separate indictments each involved one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition of an Auto between $500 and $10,000.

The final indictment charged Stewart with third-degree Burglary, and two counts of second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker voiding his pretrial diversion in an order filed on March 10.

Formal sentencing for Stewart's 2019 conviction was held on July 2. Pretrial conferences for his pending indictments have been scheduled August 26.

Stewart remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center at press time.