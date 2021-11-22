Somerset man sentenced to 8 years in three cases

Nov. 21—A Somerset man was sentenced to a total of eight years in connection to three separate felony cases, including one involving a foot pursuit from last March.

Dustin A. Girdler, 37, got eight years for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun; five years each for Theft By Unlawful Taking of Disposition of an Automobile (between $500 and $10,000 in value) and two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment; and three years for first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, methamphetamine) — all to be served concurrently for a total of eight years in accordance with a judgment from Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker filed on October 14.

The wanton endangerment and drug charges stemmed from a March 7 incident that began with Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey spotting a maroon Ford Fusion "operating in an unsafe manner." Dep. Massey stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Dearl Whitaker Lane and South Main Street and was assisted by Dep. Kyle Edwards.

The deputies, the sheriff's office reported, approached the front of the vehicle and ordered the driver — later identified as Girdler — to step out. Girdler instead grabbed the gear shift, putting the vehicle in gear. Deputies attempted to reach in and stop the vehicle; however, the vehicle started rolling, nearly dragging the deputies with it.

Dep. Massey ordered the driver to stop the vehicle, and Girdler complied. But as he was exiting as ordered, Girdler ran from the scene through yards on South Main Street. Dep. Massey pursued on foot and was ultimately able to take Girdler into custody by deploying his taser.

Once arrested, Girdler admitted to having drugs inside the vehicle — with the deputies finding meth during their search of the car.

According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections website, Girdler becomes eligible for parole in January 2023. He is currently serving his sentence at the Pike County Detention Center.