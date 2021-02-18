Somerset man sentenced in child abuse case

Feb. 18—A Somerset man who was accused along with his wife of abusing their grandson has been sentenced after pleading guilty to an amended charge.

Christopher David Haynes was sentenced February 5 in Pulaski Circuit Court to four years in prison for second-degree Criminal Abuse.

Haynes and his wife — 55-year-old Lana Jane Haynes — were jointly indicted in December 2019 on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse of a Child 12 or Under.

Both initially entered not guilty pleas to the charge, which stemmed from an investigation by the Somerset Police Department. SPD Captain Mike Correll reported at the time that the foster parents of a 10-month-old boy contacted police July 31, 2019, after the child's grandparents had returned him from a visitation. During the exchange, the Hayneses told the foster parents that the child may have bruises because another child hit the baby with a toy.

The foster parents contacted the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) that night as the agency already had a case history with the family. The child was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where bruises were located on his face and buttocks. The hospital and DCBS then referred the child to the University of Kentucky Hospital's Department of Pediatric Medicine.

Both hospitals opined that the injuries were not consistent with being hit by a toy, according to SPD.

Mrs. Haynes changed her plea last November and was sentenced a month later to four years for the same amended charge. Mr. Haynes plea agreement was finalized in December.

At press time, both remain lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.