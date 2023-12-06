Somerset man sentenced in Old Bridge stolen vehicle crash that killed Freehold man

A 21-year-old Franklin man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for an Old Bridge crash last year in which a Freehold man died and three members of his family were injured.

Samuel Villar, of the Somerset section, was sentenced Monday by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Buck. Villar must serve 12 years subject to the No Early Release Act for the charge of aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, a concurrent 10 years for four counts of aggravated assault and 10 years for eluding, both second-degree crimes, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Villar must serve 85% of his 12-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole. His sentence also includes parole supervision for five years after his release from prison and his driver's license will be suspended for two years.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on June 14.

Around 2:14 a.m. Nov. 9, 2022, Old Bridge responded to a crash near the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Route 9 southbound following a stolen vehicle pursuit by Marlboro police.

Arturo Tlapa Luna, 33, of Freehold, died in the crash and three members of his family who were in his vehicle suffered serious injuries. Luna was traveling with his wife, father and two daughters.

Arturo Tlapa Luna and his wife Maria

An investigation Old Bridge and Marlboro police, as well as the New Jersey State Police, New Jersey Attorney General's Office and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, determined the pursuit and fatal crash was related to a vehicle burglary investigation in Marlboro.

The investigation revealed the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from New Brunswick on Oct. 23, 2022, and was used to travel to Marlboro, where the suspect allegedly attempted to burglarize cars.

Villar was fleeing police in the stolen vehicle when he ran a red light at the intersection and struck multiple vehicles.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $15,000 for Luna's funeral and his family's medical expenses.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Somerset NJ man sentenced in Old Bridge crash that killed Freehold man