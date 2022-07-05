Somerset man sentenced to probation in flee attempt

Jul. 5—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Somerset man was sentenced to probation for leading Johnstown police on a foot chase in the city earlier this year.

Nathan Paul Yates, 28, entered a guilty plea to false identification to law enforcement officers before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on June 28 and was then sentenced to a maximum of six months of probation.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police responded to an argument in which three people were involved. A man later identified as Nathan Paul Yates reportedly told police his name was Nathan Perry.

An officer told Yates not to leave the scene while he spoke with others involved. The complaint said that Yates fled the scene, and police chased him down in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.