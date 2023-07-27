Somerset men plead guilty to misdemeanor in Oakwood case

Jul. 27—A case involving the abuse of an Oakwood client has come to an end.

Somerset residents Jason Tyler Mercer, 23, and Austin Michael Kirby, 28, have both pleaded guilty to fourth-degree Assault, a misdemeanor, in the case.

The Commonwealth moved to amend the charges to fourth-degree Assault, down from the first-degree Criminal Abuse charges the men were originally indicted on.

They were sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge, with 12 months to serve in jail should they violate the conditions of that discharge.

The conditions include no new violations, having no contact with the victim, and not being the caretaker of an adult with disabilities.

The case stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General for the commonwealth of Kentucky into an incident at the Oakwood Intermediate Care Facility.

The state was investigating an incident that occurred on December 11, 2019. According to Oakwood employees and management, an adult male client who suffers developmental and intellectual disorders was assaulted by Mercer and Kirby — both of whom were employed by Oakwood and were supervising the victim at the time.

In February 2020, Oakwood administrators contacted the Somerset Police Department concerning the report, which lead to the indictment.

