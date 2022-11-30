Somerset mental health charity concerned about kids on social media

Doreen Smith says social media contributes to mental health problems in children

A Somerset charity believes social media is contributing to poor mental health among the children it supports.

The Space works with 10 schools in the Wessex Learning Trust and said 76% of the children it works with have anxiety, while 54% have depression and 41% have had suicidal thoughts.

The charity said parents were "at a total loss" as to how to support children online.

But a psychiatrist says "the jury is out" on social media's health impacts.

Dr Tim Williams, former medical director of specialist service at the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership, said: "There is some evidence to show that social media has a negative impact on particularly teenagers.

"But there is some evidence to show there is no detrimental effect. So at the moment the jury is out."

John and Victoria Powell said Jessica's history of self-harm was fuelled by social media

Jessica Powell died in August 2020 days after she suffered an injury while she was an inpatient at Summerlands Hospital in Yeovil.

Her father, John Powell, has blamed social media for contributing to the 20-year-old, from Yeovil, developing "emotionally unstable border personality disorder".

He said Jessica had a 10-year history of self-harm and eating disorders which was fuelled by some sites promoting self-harm and eating disorders, as well as social media content with unrealistic images of young people's bodies.

Mr Powell said: "We said the rule of the house was, up to the age of 18, we would have our children's passwords - just to safeguard them.

He added: "But then you get to the online media where 'so-and-so' is on this diet, 'look at her figure!'

"All these images they see of photoshopped children, young people aspire to look like that. And this is where a lot of the problems start."

The Space gathered information from more than 102 youngsters it helped in the Cheddar Valley during the academic year 2021-22 for a report.

Operations director Doreen Smith spoke to focus groups of children and parents and was told social media was contributing to young people's mental health issues.

"Parents have described the experience of being at a total loss to know how to support their child," she said.

Mrs Smith has had meetings with headteachers and parents about the findings to discuss how young people can be supported.

