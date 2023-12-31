Somerset police say Fall River driver hits and injures pedestrian on County Street
A Fall River man struck and injured a pedestrian as she was crossing County Street in Somerset on Saturday night, Somerset Police said.
Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said police and fire responded to a report of a crash on Saturday around 5 p.m. at the retail center near 1176 County St.
Police said a Dodge Caravan being driven by an 84-year-old Fall River man struck a 50-year-old woman as she was crossing County Street. Police said the man was uninjured, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Somerset Fire officials treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police said.
Somerset police closed Washington and Doris avenues during the investigation; they were reopened at 8:05 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation by Somerset police.
