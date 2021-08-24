Somerset Police welcomes new officers

Aug. 24—Somerset Police Department is congratulating its newest officers upon their completion of basic training.

Officers Caleb Haynes and Logan Smith were among the 28 graduates in Class #518 honored Thursday in a ceremony hosted by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training at First Baptist Church in Richmond.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey spoke during the ceremony, where a moment of silence was held honoring Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley. Deputy Shirley, who was shot and killed on August 5, was a graduate of Class #506.

"Today you leave this academy and have earned more than the honor of carrying a badge," Sec. Harvey said. "You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care."

Governor Andy Beshear told the graduates, "Your commitment and determination to serve the commonwealth is honorable, and we are grateful that you have chosen this selfless profession. We are excited to see the good things you will do in your communities and pray for a safe and healthy career for each of you."

Basic Training for class #518 consisted of over 800 hours of instruction. Significant areas of instruction covered during this time were patrol procedures, criminal law, traffic and DUI enforcement, physical training, vehicle operations, firearms, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, tactical response to crisis situations, cultural awareness, and bias-related crimes.

The day after graduation, Officers Haynes and Smith were sworn into office Friday morning by Pulaski District Judge Kathryn Slone — becoming Somerset Police Department's newest Police Officers. They will now be assigned to a Somerset Police Department Field Training Officer and begin a 14-week Field Training Program here in Somerset. The Field Training program is a process in which new officers receive on the job training responding to calls for service, investigating crime and completing reports under the watchful eye of veteran officers who are certified to train new officers.