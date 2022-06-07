Somerset 'shelter' order lifted, police remain at scene

Jun. 7—SOMERSET — Somerset Borough police are continuing to investigate an incident reported on South Main Street Monday, but a "shelter-in-place" order by authorities was lifted.

The corridor, which runs from the 600 block of East Main Street to to Plank Road and South Lynn Avenue, remained closed to traffic late Monday, while investigators were still at the scene.

State and borough police, which have not commented on the nature of the incident, were dispatched to the neighborhood at 11:30 a.m.

Despite social media chatter, police wrote they were not dealing with gunfire in an online update to the public.

"This is not an active shooter situation," Somerset County Department of Emergency Services wrote.

Borough Police Chief Randy Cox was at the scene and unavailable for immediate comment.

There were no indications of injuries.