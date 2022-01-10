Somerset state trooper charged with felony after off-duty dispute in Summerhill Township

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who works as a criminal investigator out of the Ebensburg barracks was arrested and charged with a felony following an off-duty physical altercation at a residence along Turkey Path Road in Summerhill Township, Cambria County, during the early morning hours of Jan. 8.

Trooper Scott Thomas Myers, 34, Summerhill, has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him, according to a news release by Cpl. Brent Miller.

On the evening of Jan. 7, Myers and his wife, Julia, attended a gathering with several friends at John and Tonya Wogan's home.

"... They were all consuming alcohol throughout the night," according to Cpl. Wesley Wilson in a probable-cause affidavit.

At one point, Wogan and the wife of Myers were on the back-porch area "kissing and 'making out,'" Wogan told police when they saw him at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in the emergency room. He told state police that his wife, Tonya, saw them and confronted both of them.

Myers then left the residence "shortly after this occurred and he believed that S. Myers did not have any knowledge of the intimate acts that just occurred between him and J. Myers," according to the affidavit.

Myers returned to the Wogan residence shortly after midnight to retrieve his and his wife's cellphone left behind. Myers asked Wogan to step out of the house. He did. Wogan said he attempted to speak with Myers on the back porch and was struck in the face with a closed fist, Wilson wrote.

"J. Wogan stated that he recalls being hit three times before being knocked unconscious. T. Wogan related that she exited the residence as S. Myers was standing over her husband screaming and S. Myers continued to scream as he was walking to his vehicle and stated, "If you report this, I will come back and burn your house down,'" Wilson wrote in the affidavit.

Wogan's face was swollen on the right and left side with the right eye completely swollen shut. He had a fracture to the right side of his face and was referred to a plastic surgeon for possible surgery, according to Wilson, who, along with Sgt. Lauren Spallone, interviewed the Wogans at the hospital.

Aside from the aggravated assault charge, Myers also faces multiple misdemeanor charges related to the incident of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Charges were filed by the state police Greensburg Criminal Investigation Unit and Myers was arraigned at. 2 p.m. Jan. 8 before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr. of Cresson.

Bail was sent at $30,000 unsecured, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 before Magisterial District Judge Rick Varner of Salix. A defense attorney is not listed on the court docket.

Myers enlisted in the state police in June 2008 and graduated as a member of the 127th cadet class. He is assigned to the criminal investigation unit of Troop A, Ebensburg, according to a state police statement.

"The Pennsylvania State Police respectfully declines an interview," Cpl. Brent Miller, state police information officer, sain response to questions.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset State trooper arrested after altercation, charged with felony