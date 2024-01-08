Somerset takes Brayton Point to criminal court to collect nearly $3.5M in zoning fines

SOMERSET — The town has successfully brought criminal charges against the owners of Brayton Point for misdemeanor zoning violations in 2020, and is seeking to collect nearly $3.5 million in outstanding fines levied against the company.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Brayton Point LLC was arraigned in Fall River District Court last Thursday on two misdemeanor charges of zoning bylaw violation and municipal bylaw or ordinance violation.

A judge ordered Brayton Point LLC a bail of personal recognizance. A pre-trial conference is set for March 4.

The Somerset Board of Selectmen hired attorney Arthur Frank and retired Judge Joseph Macy to act as special prosecutors in the unusual case. A clerk magistrate hearing in November found probable cause to move the case forward.

Frank has been representing the town and its boards in other matters regarding the 300-acre Brayton Point site, where SouthCoast Wind is planning to build an electrical substation to connect power generated at offshore wind farms to the grid.

Frank said the Board of Selectmen asked him to investigate how the town could recoup the millions in fines. He said the town was basically restricted to requesting filing a private criminal complaint in Fall River District Court.

“We look at it from the perspective that we want them found guilty of violating the zoning bylaws from the town of Somerset,” said Frank. “And then there should be a second stage to this, of what is the amount of the fines that are in play.”

Brayton Point LLC refuses to pay $3.5 million in alleged fines

Last April, Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal LLC and Patriot Stevedoring and Logistics LLC, which had been operating at Brayton Point, and Brayton Point LLC settled with the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General for violating the federal Clean Water Act and the Massachusetts Clean Air Act by discharging industrial stormwater into Mount Hope Bay without complying with a federal stormwater discharge permit and by regularly emitting excessive dust and noise from the facility in 2020.

The three companies agreed to pay a $300,000 fine.

Brayton Point LLC has offered to pay $68,100, the amount it believes is owed.

According to court documents filed by Frank and Macy, in 2020 the town started receiving complaints from residents that uncovered trucks delivering scrap metal was causing excessive dust in violation of the town’s zoning bylaw.

The Somerset Zoning Board had given Brayton Point LLC a permit to allow operation at the site for the scrap metal business and a salt wholesale and storage business through a Planned Development permit.

After the town’s building inspector denied an enforcement request by the complainants, the decision was appealed to the Zoning Board which ordered a cease-and-desist to stop the operations or face fines of $300 a day for each truck that entered Brayton Point. The town claims the fines total nearly $3.5 million.

“Brayton Point LLC, through its counsel, has admitted these facts but disputes the meaning of the law and the amount of the fines,” according to the town’s court filings.

“Obviously we are going to go through the fines with a fine-toothed comb and make sure nothing was duplicated. If that is the number, maybe it's more, maybe it's less,” said Frank.

Brayton Point LLC disputes fines, raises specter of Prysmian Group

Brayton Point LLC’s attorney, Patrick J. McBurney, of the Rhode Island law firm, Pannone, Lopes, Devereaux & O’Gara, said in an email that his client was aware of the town’s intention to pursue the fines in criminal court.

McBurney sent The Herald News a copy of a letter he sent to the Board of Selectmen dated June 15, 2023, outlining Brayton Point LLC’s position on the matter

“We are aware and we dispute the validity of those fines, as detailed in the attached letter,” wrote McBurney.

The letter indicates that Brayton Point LLC had attempted to resolve the issue and “have been met with an unwillingness by the town to engage in practical and reasoned attempts at resolution,” wrote McBurney to the Board of Selectmen.

“The Town has put itself in a perilous situation, one that could result in the Town and Brayton Point LLC losing a multinational company willing to invest over $200 million and will result in the Town and Brayton Point LLC being embroiled in yearslong litigation related to the Town’s violation of Brayton Point’s equal protection right and First Amendment right,” wrote McBurney.

The letter references Prysmian Group, which plans to purchase a portion of Brayton Point to build a state-of-the-art submarine cable production facility to serve the area's emerging wind energy industry.

Regarding the fine, Brayton Point LLC disputed the town fining the company $300 a day per vehicle, arguing the town bylaw does not allow per-truck fines, rather a $300 per day cap. The company also claims the town is attempting to fine the company for time in which no cease-and-desist order was in place.

In June, Brayton Point LLC offered to pay Somerset $68,100, the amount the company believes is the maximum collectable amount.

Town has withheld permits from Brayton Point LLC

In Somerset, private citizens who owe back taxes, fees or other municipal charges cannot be issued permits by the town’s boards.

In his letter, McBurney indicated that there is a “multitude of permit applications pending” and that some had been refused or given conditional approval based on the resolution of the fine dispute.

In the June letter, McBurney demanded that the town stop withholding permits sought by Brayton Point LLC for the alleged fines, or else the company would pursue a Constitutional rights claim in court.

One of those permit applications is currently before the Conservation Commission regarding site work at Brayton Point, a matter that has been continued since last June.

The commission has decided it will seek consulting and legal services on the issue, and was scheduled to select a firm during a meeting on Monday and take up the application request on Jan. 29.

