Somerset teacher banned for life after child sex offences

A teacher jailed for sexual offences has been banned from the profession.

Scott Evans, who taught at a Somerset secondary school, was convicted on 9 March 2021 of making indecent photos of children and engaging in sexual communication with children.

The following month Evans was jailed for two years and four months.

The Teacher Regulation Agency (TRA) concluded the 35-year-old's actions were "likely to affect public confidence in the teaching profession".

Alongside his custodial sentence, handed down at Taunton Crown Court, Evans, of Rowan Way in Yeovil, was placed on the barring list by the Disclosure and Barring Service and asked to sign the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

The TRA panel met in October to determine whether Evans, who taught at King Arthur's Community School in Wincanton, should be prevented from ever teaching again.

'Exploit trust'

Members said "his behaviour fundamentally breached the standard of conduct expected of a teacher, and he sought to exploit his position of trust".

"He knew what he was doing was wrong but proceeded for his own sexual gratification.

"There is no evidence that Mr Evans' actions were not deliberate," they said.

Evans is now prohibited from teaching at any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk