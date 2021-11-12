Somerset woman accused of child abuse

Nov. 12—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset woman has been charged with assault, accused of injuring a child who was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Somerset Borough police charged Corrina Kristine Baer, 25, of the 1000 block of Village Way, with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

According to a criminal complaint, the child was taken to UPMC Somerset on April 24 with bite marks and bruising across the body.

The child was transferred to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, where a physician's examination indicated the child had extensive bruising of the lower back and buttocks; bruising of the left elbow; a circular injury likely consistent with bite marks on the right buttock; and a possible bite mark on the right elbow, the complaint said.

Baer allegedly changed her story, saying the child was injured while sliding down a set of steps and was bitten by her cat. Baer also blamed a juvenile babysitter, the complaint said.

Baer's preliminary hearing was postponed on Tuesday. She will answer the charges on Nov. 23 before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset. She is free on bond.