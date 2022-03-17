Somerset woman arrested after collision with ambulance

Mar. 17—[NOTE: This article has been updated to include information about the occupants of the ambulance.]

A local woman is facing multiple charges in connection to a Wednesday night collision involving an ambulance.

Jordan Lynn Crozier, 22, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Operator's License and second-degree Disorderly Conduct.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle wreck that occurred at approximately 9:21 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ky. 914 and Ky. 1577 (Oak Hill Road).

Once on scene, according to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, SPD Officers Cameron Claunch and Scott Marlar were able to determine that Crozier disregarded a red light as she entered the intersection. Her 2006 Nissan Altima then collided with a Somerset-Pulaski County EMS ambulance, which was transporting a patient.

Capt. Correll stated that Crozier was charged based on evidence from the collision, including witness statements and field sobriety testing. She was first transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital before she was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

According to EMS Chief Steve Eubank, the patient on board the ambulance was not injured in the accident and the two crew members are "sore but ok." The ambulance itself is currently out of commission until repairs can be made.

The investigation is ongoing. SPD was assisted at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS and Somerset Fire Department.