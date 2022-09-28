Somerset woman attacks man with knife and rifle, troopers say

Sep. 28—SOMERSET, Pa. — A Somerset woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of attacking a Jenner Township man with a knife and a rifle, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Taniya T. Brooks Mason, 45, of the 100 block of Revco Road, with illegally possessing a firearm, simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Street, at 8:11 p.m. Monday for a reported assault.

A man and woman arrived home and found a glass window pane damaged leading into the basement area.

The man said he was walking upstairs when he was confront by Brooks Mason, who was holding the knife. The man wrestled the knife away from her before Brooks Mason grabbed a 30/30 rifle that was loaded with four rounds, the affidavit said.

The couple wrestled the gun away from Brook Mason, but she struck the man in the head with a speaker, the affidavit said.

Brook Mason was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond