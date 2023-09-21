Somerset woman charged with neglecting mother pleads not guilty

Sep. 21—A Somerset woman accused of neglecting her mother, resulting in her death, was arraigned in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Abra McDonald, 48, was appointed public defender James Acton, who entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

McDonald is charged with Knowingly Abusing or Neglecting an Adult. The charge stems from an investigation in which the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the residence of Karen McDonald, 67.

During that investigation, PCSO stated that it appeared that Karen McDonald had been in the same spot on the floor for several weeks. She had fallen weeks prior.

She was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where, the next day, she passed away from her living conditions.

Commonwealth Attorney David Dalton explained that the circumstances were such that he had a choice of which charge to proceed with in the case — either the neglect charge or second-degree Manslaughter. Due to state regulations, the suspect cannot be charged with both, and the penalty for both charges is the same, he said.

Therefore, because the same conduct that led to the death carries the same penalty as it would for the death, "We just went with the charge that reflected neglect," Dalton said.

Dalton also noted that there were family members of both the victim and the suspect who do not want to see the suspect imprisoned, to which Dalton stated that he disagreed with that sentiment.

In the investigation into the case, PCSO indicated that Abra McDonald made no attempts for several weeks to contact anyone for assistance, despite having cellular phone service and nearby neighbors. Detectives also indicated that the residence had no running water.

Acton told Pulaski Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery that had circumstances been different, it was likely that Abra McDonald herself would have required a guardian, rather than act as the guardian for her mother.

Montgomery set the next court hearing in the matter for October 19.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carla Slavey can be reached at cslavey@somerset-kentucky.com