Somerset woman gets probation in child abuse case

Janie Slaven, Commonwealth Journal, Somerset, Ky.
·1 min read

Mar. 30—A Somerset woman who pleaded guilty in January to first-degree Criminal Abuse (Child 12 or under) has been sentenced to five years probation.

Samantha D. Hall, 32, of Barnesburg Road, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on March 18 for sentencing in connection to a November 15 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police. No further details were available about the case at press time.

Hall is currently under the supervision of the Kentucky Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole, which would end in March 2026. She is scheduled for a case review on August 19, at which time she is expected to have paid $166 in court costs.

