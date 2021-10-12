Somerset woman granted pretrial diversion after DUI accident

Oct. 12—A Somerset woman who crashed into a utility pole while driving under the influence has been granted a pretrial diversion.

Maranda M. Morris, 25, entered into the plea agreement on September 22 in Pulaski Circuit Court for two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, one count of first-degree Criminal Mischief and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (first offense, aggravating circumstance).

Pleading guilty to the DUI, Morris was sentenced to 30 days and a $200 fine. The felony counts can be expunged from her record should she successfully complete the three-year diversion. If Morris doesn't comply with all conditions, she could face three years in prison.

The charges stemmed from an accident that occurred on May 31, 2020. According to Morris' original arrest citation, Somerset Police responded to the report of a hit and run involving a light pole on East Ky. 80 just west of the Sycamore Street intersection.

"Due to the extent of the damage at the scene, officers were searching in nearby areas for the vehicle," the citation stated, "due to the fact that officers didn't believe the vehicle could travel any substantial distance."

They found Morris' vehicle with front-end damage at the Dollar General on Ky. 39. In addition to Morris and a passenger, her two small children were in the back seat. Neither had been injured in the collision, according to the citation.

Morris was given a standard field sobriety test and was arrested — declining blood testing. According to the citation, Kentucky Utilities estimated damage to the pole at $5-10,000.

For the diverted felonies, Morris will be under the supervision of the Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole until September 16, 2024.