Somerset woman offering sheep therapy via her flock

A woman who fulfilled her dream of becoming a shepherdess is offering sheep therapy sessions.

Carla McLeod Bunter, who says she has no farming background, and her family bought some rare Valais Blacknose sheep in 2020.

When the family held a taster therapy session at their Somerset home last year, Mrs McLeod Bunter realised the animals could help people mentally.

Attendees are able to feed, walk and cuddle the animals.

Mrs McLeod Bunter, who had to teach herself everything about farming, said: "If people can benefit from them, then it's a great thing to do."

The mother-of-four works full time at a doctors surgery and enjoys farming in her spare time.

In 2020, Mrs McLeod Bunter inherited some money after her grandmother passed away.

She said: "I just thought what would be really nice to her would be to buy these sheep - she would've loved that.

"The kids put their money in as well and we bought our first crosses. It sort of grew from that really".

The family now own 14 sheep, a pony and rescue chickens, but with lambing season in swing, more are on the way.

The family's endeavours took them to the Royal Bath and West show in 2022, where they walked away as champions in multiple categories.

Mrs McLeod Bunter said: "Everyone laughs because in my spare time I do like to wear high heels - I'm not exactly your typical shepherdess."

'People light up'

Over the festive period in 2022, the family hosted a taster therapy session at their home.

The reaction proved to be extremely positive, leaving Mrs McLeod Bunter with the awareness that animals can help people mentally.

She said: "Seeing people and their reactions to this little event that we did in our garden, I thought I would love to be able to bring that to more people."

Now, she is sharing her passion by introducing her Swiss Valais sheep as therapy sheep at a session in Lambrook Cottage farm after Easter once their new lambs are born.

"It gives you a fuzzy feeling when you see people light up," she added.

The sessions will be relatively small to allow people to individually spend time with the sheep.

Mrs McLeod Bunter said: "It's a nice stress relief. They just make you smile and make you happy."

