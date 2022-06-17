Somersworth children found, mother arrested

Jun. 17—Two children involved in an Amber Alert issued Thursday night have been found safe, and their mother has been arrested.

New Hampshire State Police had issued an Amber Alert to seek the public's help locating two missing children who were believed to have been abducted by their mother.

According to a news release from the Somersworth Police Department, Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, were found in good health at a hotel in South Portland, Maine, along with the mother, Kaileigh Nichols, on Friday.

Nichols, 34, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested on an active warrant for two counts of felony interference with custody.

The Wilson children were reported missing about 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the children were last seen about two hours earlier at their 93 Colonial Village Park residence, where they live with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

"It was confirmed that Kaileigh Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle at a school event in Somersworth during the day on June 16, 2022," state police said. "Kaileigh Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues."

The case remains under investigation