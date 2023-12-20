Somersworth fire chief resignation calls out 'culture of mediocrity.' Union rep disagrees

SOMERSWORTH — George Kramlinger's letter of resignation as fire chief refers to a "culture of mediocrity" in the Somersworth Fire Department where the "firehouse was treated as a frat house and the fireground as a playground."

He wrote he arrived to find that culture in 2020 and was prevented by certain personalities in the department from improving it, leading him to step down.

A union leader for Somersworth firefighters said the department members had no inkling Kramlinger felt this way before his resignation last week.

Kramlinger offered only limited comments in an interview with Foster's Daily Democrat last week, stating he was preserving his dignity and integrity through his decision.

Kramlinger's resignation letter, sent to City Manager Bob Belmore, offers much more insight. He wrote about internal strife in the department that made him feel he could no longer be effective as chief. The visible portion of the letter provided to Foster's by Belmore names no firefighters though a small portion of the letter was redacted.

He wrote, "Some good people tried to do the right thing but were often countered by overbearing personalities who were unwilling to improve. Morale, firefighter safety and operational effectiveness were compromised."

Somersworth Fire Chief George Kramlinger wrote in his resignation letter he was unable to break through certain personalities in order to improve the department.

Kramlinger was hired in March 2020. He wrote he worked to change the culture and improve the training while also leading Somersworth's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and during the city's building of a new $9 million fire station.

He wrote he worked to provide the firefighters with "first-rate equipment and modern procedures" plus training in advanced skills while offering them "coaching, encouragement and mentoring."

He found it did not work.

"(Somersworth Fire Department) personnel were invited to participate in planning and decision making with little interest or participation," Kramlinger wrote. "A lack of initiative and resistance by some, as well as petulance by those who did not get their way continues."

"All meeting requests were rejected and instead the chain of command was circumvented without the courtesy of face to face communication," he wrote. "This comes with some degree of peril to the firefighters and liability to the city."

Union head says Somersworth firefighters are professional in their conduct

Firefighter Tom DeVaney is head of the firefighters' union, Local 2320. He said firefighters had not seen the resignation letter and the members had "no idea" Kramlinger would express the sentiments he did.

"We have always conducted ourselves professionally, and we strive to deliver the best services to the city as is possible," DeVaney said. "I think the chief was big on teamwork, and he worked for that. Perhaps his management style was not conducive to that collaboration. I think if that is the way he felt, as our leader, it was his responsibility for changing that culture."

The letter praises city officials for making Somersworth a "better place to live." Kramlinger wrote he has been humbled and proud to serve the city where he lives.

But when it comes to the department, Kramlinger paints a very different picture. He wrote he resigned because he no longer felt he could do anything to advance the department into the future.

Kramlinger was chief for 3.5 years. Belmore said he worked without a contract, falling under the policies of a city employee. He was paid just over $112,000 in 2022, according to Somersworth's wages report, published by Foster's Daily Democrat.

Kramlinger, a retired Air Force colonel and fighter pilot, wrote over the past five decades the Somersworth Fire Department has taken on increasing roles, in areas like emergency medical services. hazardous materials response, active shooter response training and advanced rescue functions, as well as cancer awareness roles.

"Over the last 15 years, I have made it my business to be proactive and competent in these areas, to leave nothing to chance," he said. "I have served as a line firefighter and EMT-1 and recently obtained advanced EMT. I earned a position on the regional hazmat team known as START and became a NH Fire Academy hazmat instructor."

When the Somersworth fire chief position became available, Kramlinger wrote, he applied not only as a job but as a commitment to his community.

The problem, Kramlinger wrote, was some firefighters in the department do not share his dedication to improving their credentials nor do they work well together.

Kramlinger said he tried to improve standards, to bring them up to National Fire Protection Association standards.

"However, change is hard," he wrote. "To the detriment of the SFD there are some who have resisted change and instead remain physically and intellectually idle. There are others who just want to do a good job but are coerced and intimidated by those choosing to resist."

DeVaney hopes internal candidate will apply to be next chief

DeVaney said he knew, as the union representative, Kramlinger has proposed some unpaid training. He said from a union standpoint, that was not received well.

"And yes, there are some members who are interested in advanced training," he said. "Others are content to do their job. Our morale is good, and we will take the high road from here on."

The city has already posted a position for a new fire chief. Belmore said Mark Dellner is the interim fire chief.

Dellner served New Hampshire as chief in Rochester before moving on to West Dennis, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod. He retired there in 2020, according to a Cape Cod Times report.

Municipal Resources Inc. has been hired by Somersworth to handle the recruitment of a replacement for Kramlinger.

"I don't know if any internal candidates plan to apply," DeVaney said. "I think it would mean a lot to the fire department members if we had a candidate from within the department, someone who has dedicated their life to service in the city."

