Somersworth fire chief resigns with 'integrity, character and dignity intact'

SOMERSWORTH — Fire Chief George Kramlinger has resigned, and a search is beginning to hire his replacement.

City Manager Bob Belmore announced the news at Monday's City Council meeting, and Kramlinger confirmed it when reached by phone.

"I did everything I could there to improve operations and safety," Kramlinger said. "I initiated the resignation and left with my integrity, character and dignity intact."

George Kramlinger will replace retiring Somersworth Fire Chief Keith Hoyle on March 2, City Manager Bob Belmore announced Tuesday. [Courtesy]

Kramlinger said he is choosing not to say more at this time. He said he is "moving forward."

Somersworth celebrated the opening of a new $9 million fire station this year. Kramlinger took over the Somersworth Fire Department in early March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning. He is a former Dover firefighter and a retired Air Force colonel.

"The Hilltop City is grateful for Chief Kramlinger's service," Mayor Dana Hilliard said. "During his tenure Chief Kramlinger was able to aid in securing 21st century equipment and training for all firefighters. He guided Somersworth through a global pandemic and oversaw the completion of a new fire station. With his dedication to service as a United States veteran, I have no doubt that he will continue to have a positive impact on the next community he guides and serves."

Belmore said Mark Dellner is the interim fire chief.

Dellner served New Hampshire as chief in Rochester before moving on to West Dennis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. He retired there in 2020, according to a Cape Cod Times report.

Municipal Resources Inc. has been hired by Somersworth to handle the recruitment of a replacement for Kramlinger.

Qualifications and salary for next fire chief in job posting

Belmore provided the fire chief job posting, which calls for leading the Somersworth Fire Department and" leading the organization in "maximizing the operational effectiveness of a new $9M facility." It also says the job requires "experience and skill within the following critical areas: budgeting, crafting collaborative interagency relationships, pacing change, fireground management, incident command and emergency management." The posting says residency in Somersworth is preferred but not required. The salary range is listed as "$100,000 to $118,697 depending on qualifications."

The fire chief is the city's emergency management director in Somersworth, which has a private contracted ambulance/EMS provider.

Application deadline is Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth Fire Chief George Kramlinger resigns