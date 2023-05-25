Somersworth man charged with Durham hotel drug death may face life sentence if convicted

DOVER — Roland Letourneau III, 37, of Somersworth, has been indicted by a Strafford County grand jury for allegedly distributing drugs resulting in the death of a Joseph Porciello, 41, of Lee.

Letourneau was previously charged with distributing a controlled drug with a death resulting, a felony that could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted. The indictment means the grand jury found the evidence warrants a trial.

Assistant County Attorney Joachim Barth said no court date has been set for Letourneau, who is free on bail. He said Letourneau and the victim were known to each other.

Roland Letourneau III was in Strafford County jail at the time of his recent arrest, but is now free on bail.

According to the affidavit, Porciello's cause of death was acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity. He is alleged to have been at the Holiday Inn Express on Main Street in Durham with Letourneau on Jan. 18, 2023, when police were called for a possible overdose.

The victim was identified as Porciello, who was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A black and red backpack belonging to Letourneau was seized and found to contain baggies Letourneau later confirmed contained methamphetamines, fentanyl, Xanax, TCH oils and marijuana, according to authorities.

Letourneau was arrested April 14 at Strafford County House of Corrections, where he was being held on other charges. He was granted supervised bail after a court hearing in Strafford County Superior Court.

Somersworth Police Capt. Matthew Duval said Letourneau, whose last known address is in Somersworth, has been known to police since 2004.

Attempts to reach Katherine Rose and Cynthia Robinson, public defenders representing Letourneau, were not successful.

