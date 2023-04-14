Somersworth man charged with Durham hotel drug death

DURHAM — Roland E. Letourneau III, 37, of Somersworth, has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of a 40-year-old man, according to police.

Letourneau was arrested Friday, accused of providing the drugs that caused the man's death Jan. 18 at a Durham hotel. A New Hampshire medical examiner's report indicates Porciello’s death was accidental and caused by "acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity," according to Durham police.

A man charged in a drug-related death Friday, April 14, 2023, was already in Strafford County jail in Dover due to unrelated charges, police said.

Letourneau was charged with the sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is also charged with the sale of fentanyl and methamphetamine, both felonies punishable by 7-15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, April 17 at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.

Officers responded to the hotel Jan. 18, and the Durham Fire Department and McGregor Memorial EMS attempted to save the man, police said. The man was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, where he was pronounced dead.

The Strafford County attorney’s office will prosecute the case. It was not immediately known if Letourneau has an attorney.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH man charged with Durham hotel drug death