Somersworth man gets 39 months in prison for bag of bombs

CONCORD — Ryan Cortina, 34, of Somersworth, was sentenced to 39 months in federal prison for possession of an improvised explosive bomb, according to U.S. Attorney Jane Young.

Cortina, who was ran responsible for the 2018 Amazon Park standoff in Rochester pleaded guilty in federal court last month to possession of a duffle bag of improvised bombs stashed in his Somersworth residence.

A confidential informant reported to Somersworth police on Sept. 23, 2019 that Cortina had showed him a "grenade" he had built, according to Young. Police executed a search warrant Sept. 27, 2019, locating five suspected destructive devices in the duffle bag. One of the devices was an improvised explosive bomb which therefore should have been registered in accordance with Federal Firearms Registration, according to Young.

“The improvised explosive bomb seized from the defendant’s home placed his neighbors and the community in danger,” Young said.

Cortina admitted to police he attached nails and screws to M-80 style fireworks to make the makeshift bomb and that it had to be manually lit to function, Cortina’s plea documents stated. During questioning by police, Cortina admitted the devices were in his mother’s craft room, court documents stated.

Cortina previously received a fully suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to triggering an armed standoff and threatening to blow up Rochester’s Amazon Park mobile home park on April 19, 2018. Cortina set boobytraps rigged to shoot ammunition and tripwires during the standoff, and police found materials inside his mobile home that could be used to create an explosive device.

In a 2019 case on a drug bust at two Somersworth addresses, it was alleged in the affidavit that authorities received information that Cortina allegedly supplied the man with grenade-like homemade explosive devices. According to federal court records, he was not charged at the time in connection to the case.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Ryan Cortina of Somersworth NH gets prison sentence for bag of bombs