Somersworth man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge

Apr. 1—A 34-year-old Somersworth man has pleaded guilty in federal court to having an unregistered weapon in a case involving an improvised explosive device found at his home in 2019, authorities said.

Ryan Cortina will be sentenced in July.

The case arose after a confidential informant told police that Cortina had shown him a "grenade" that he had built, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Police executed a search warrant and found five devices in a duffle bag, including an "improvised explosive bomb," according to the news release. The device should have been registered under federal law, officials said.

"By possessing an improvised bomb, the defendant placed residents of Somersworth in danger," U.S. Attorney John Farley said in the news release. "Had the device been detonated, it could have threatened the lives of innocent people."