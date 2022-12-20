Somersworth man sent to prison for child sex abuse images distribution, possession

CONCORD — Mark E. Butler, a 46-year-old Somersworth man, has been sentenced to 6-1/2 years in federal prison for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to Jane E. Young, U.S. attorney for New Hampshire.

Young, citing court documents and statements made in court between June and September 2021, said Butler used various social media applications to share illegal materials. This included a one-minute video depicting a prepubescent child engaged in sexual conduct sent to an undercover agent, she said.

On Oct. 13, 2021, investigators seized electronic devices used by Butler to distribute and possess child sexual abuse materials, Young said. Forensic analysis of Butler’s iPhone and evidence obtained from a cloud storage service provider confirmed Butler’s use of several social media applications, emails, and text messages to send child sexual abuse materials to other people, she said.

Butler was sentenced to five years of supervised release following his release from prison and a $6,000 restitution payment, according to Young.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the New Hampshire State Police, the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office, the Somersworth Police Department, the Salem Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, and the Manchester Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam T. Le.

Information on protecting children from online exploitation and abuse can be found at projectsafechildhood.gov.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Somersworth NH man sent to prison for child sex abuse images