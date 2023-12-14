Somersworth OKs sale of National Guard site for condos: Here's why no one opposed plan

SOMERSWORTH — With no objections raised by neighbors, the City Council unanimously approved the sale for development of the former National Guard property at 15 Blackwater Road.

Kenneth Scarpetti, a Hooksett developer approved to build condos on the site along with partner Doug Anderson, thinks there are two main reasons why no one came out to Tuesday night's public hearing to oppose the project.

Developers are proposing condominiums at 15 Blackwater Road in Somersworth, the former National Guard property.

First, the project to buy the site for $399,900 and construct 24 craftsman-style condominiums is much smaller than a previous developer's plan, which abutting property owners vehemently opposed. Secondly, the developers went door to door in the neighborhood, introducing themselves and explaining their plan.

"To anyone who was home, I gave a packet of the proposal and invited them to ask me questions, to tell me if they had any concerns," Scarpetti said. "I promised to keep them apprised as the process moves forward, so there are no surprises. It was actually kind of fun, and not one person said anything bad about the proposal. If anyone has a concern along the way, I told them to just ask, and we will talk with them."

Next steps for condos project at National Guard site

Scarpetti and Anderson are approved to buy the former armory site for $399,900. The land, currently zoned for recreation, will need to be rezoned residential by city boards before the project can begin. The existing ballfield on the site, used for Little League baseball, would remain under the control of the city.

Scarpetti said they want to work closely with the city and boards to create a project everyone will be comfortable with.

"We do not want to max out the property," he said. "We want to be good neighbors and build a well thought out design that is right for the property and presents the right balance for everyone."

Scarpetti said the condos would be sold, not rentals. He said the asking price has not been set yet.

"I do not have a date yet for construction to begin," Scarpetti said. "The approval from the council for the purchase of the property is but a first step. We still need to begin the process with the city boards, and to do a survey and begin engineering plans. We need rezoning and we will start the planning board process.

Scarpetti said developers plan to use local tradespeople and materials wherever possible. The condominiums will be no larger than two bedrooms, and the building not more than two stories high, he said.

The move to sell the property, given to the city after the National Guard vacated the site, came after the city sent out a request for proposals to develop it.

After a proposal by Chinburg Properties to build two four-story apartment buildings with 250 units at 15 Blackwater Road was withdrawn, city leaders began discussing selling the property.

